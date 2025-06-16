Left Menu

Congress Criticizes 'Damp Squib' Census Notification

The Congress party criticized the latest census notification, calling it a 'damp squib' for omitting caste inclusion. They argue the census follows old announcements, urging the adoption of the Telangana model for socio-economic data. The Congress accuses the government of policy U-turns on caste enumeration.

The Congress party has branded the government's notification for India's 16th census as a 'damp squib' due to its silence on caste inclusion. They assert this may signal another policy reversal from the government.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the government for not adopting the Telangana model, which includes detailed socio-economic data by caste. He emphasized the party's belief in the necessity of this approach.

Ramesh further accused the BJP and RSS of historical opposition to caste enumeration and questioned the government's change in policy stance, while noting states like Telangana and Karnataka conducting their own caste surveys.

