Supreme Court Rejects Samajwadi Party's Plea in Office Eviction Case

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea by the Samajwadi Party regarding eviction from its Pilibhit office, allowing the party to approach the Allahabad High Court. The court noted a 998-day delay in appealing the initial High Court order. The Samajwadi Party aims to seek further legal recourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:59 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the Samajwadi Party, contesting an earlier decision that prevented its Pilibhit district president from launching a new petition related to eviction from their local party office.

Justices Sandeep Mehta and P B Varale provided the political party the opportunity to approach the Allahabad High Court, pointing out a significant delay in filing their appeal—998 days past the December 1, 2020 High Court order.

The Samajwadi Party had previously chosen to withdraw its plea from the High Court, but the court had prevented party member Anand Singh Yadav from pursuing further petitions on the matter. The party alleges that the eviction directive by the Nagar Palika Parishad was issued unjustly, without a hearing, and intends to seek a review regarding the execution of the lease deed dating back to March 17, 2005.

(With inputs from agencies.)

