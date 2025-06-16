Push for Kunbi Caste Certificates to Save Maratha Students' Academic Future

The Maharashtra government is taking steps to expedite the issuance of Kunbi caste validity certificates, as delays threaten the academic future of Maratha students. State Minister Sanjay Shirsat announced that the principal secretary has been tasked with issuing the orders without delay.

This announcement follows a meeting with Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange, who expressed disappointment over the bureaucracy's slow response despite students submitting valid documents proving their Kunbi ancestry.

Jarange emphasized the negative impact on students, warning of potential protests if the issue isn't addressed by the state assembly session on June 30. He plans a community meeting to discuss further actions in pursuit of OBC quota reservations.

