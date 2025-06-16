Left Menu

Push for Kunbi Caste Certificates to Save Maratha Students' Academic Future

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat announced directives to expedite issuing Kunbi caste validity certificates to Maratha students. Activist Manoj Jarange expresses dissatisfaction with delays in this process, affecting students' academic progress. Community plans protests if issues remain unresolved, seeking reservations under OBC quota recognizing them as Kunbis.

The Maharashtra government is taking steps to expedite the issuance of Kunbi caste validity certificates, as delays threaten the academic future of Maratha students. State Minister Sanjay Shirsat announced that the principal secretary has been tasked with issuing the orders without delay.

This announcement follows a meeting with Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange, who expressed disappointment over the bureaucracy's slow response despite students submitting valid documents proving their Kunbi ancestry.

Jarange emphasized the negative impact on students, warning of potential protests if the issue isn't addressed by the state assembly session on June 30. He plans a community meeting to discuss further actions in pursuit of OBC quota reservations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

