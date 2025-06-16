Deadly Unrest at Gaza Food Distribution Centers
The Gaza Health Ministry reports 38 Palestinians were killed in shootings at food distribution centers. The incidents highlight the ongoing tensions as Palestinians traverse Israeli-controlled areas. No immediate response from the Israeli military, which previously cited warning shots at suspects near military positions.
In a tragic turn of events, Gaza's Health Ministry has announced that 38 Palestinians were fatally shot in the latest violence at food distribution centers in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.
These incidents mark the deadliest day of shootings yet, as thousands of Palestinians navigate areas under Israeli military control to access essential supplies. Witnesses report that Israeli troops opened fire in a bid to manage the increasing crowds.
The Israeli military has not yet issued a statement regarding the incidents on Monday. Historically, they have stated that warning shots were fired at individuals deemed to be approaching military positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Unfolds: Aid Distribution in Gaza Marred by Violence
Recent riots in Bengal's Murshidabad were state-sponsored violence, alleges Amit Shah in Kolkata.
Violence Erupts at Boulder Demonstration: A Shock to the Jewish Community
Karnataka Ministers condemn violence over Hemavathi link canal
Governor Bose's Mission for a Violence-Free Bengal