Deadly Unrest at Gaza Food Distribution Centers

The Gaza Health Ministry reports 38 Palestinians were killed in shootings at food distribution centers. The incidents highlight the ongoing tensions as Palestinians traverse Israeli-controlled areas. No immediate response from the Israeli military, which previously cited warning shots at suspects near military positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:10 IST
In a tragic turn of events, Gaza's Health Ministry has announced that 38 Palestinians were fatally shot in the latest violence at food distribution centers in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

These incidents mark the deadliest day of shootings yet, as thousands of Palestinians navigate areas under Israeli military control to access essential supplies. Witnesses report that Israeli troops opened fire in a bid to manage the increasing crowds.

The Israeli military has not yet issued a statement regarding the incidents on Monday. Historically, they have stated that warning shots were fired at individuals deemed to be approaching military positions.

