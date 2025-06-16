Deadly Unrest at Gaza Food Distribution Centers

In a tragic turn of events, Gaza's Health Ministry has announced that 38 Palestinians were fatally shot in the latest violence at food distribution centers in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

These incidents mark the deadliest day of shootings yet, as thousands of Palestinians navigate areas under Israeli military control to access essential supplies. Witnesses report that Israeli troops opened fire in a bid to manage the increasing crowds.

The Israeli military has not yet issued a statement regarding the incidents on Monday. Historically, they have stated that warning shots were fired at individuals deemed to be approaching military positions.

