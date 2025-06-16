Left Menu

Assam MP Questioned Over Alleged MPLAD Fund Misuse Scandal

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan was interrogated by Assam police for over five hours regarding alleged misappropriation of MPLAD funds. Bhuyan expressed surprise at the summons, declaring political motives behind it. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the inquiry amidst opposition critique.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan faced over five hours of questioning by Assam police in connection with alleged misuse of MPLAD funds, officials reported.

A high-ranking police officer mentioned Bhuyan's appearance before the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) around 11:30 am, stating the interrogation is ongoing, without divulging details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Bhuyan, visibly surprised, highlighted the political nature of the inquiry and questioned the process, noting that MPs traditionally recommend projects but lack direct involvement in financial decisions, which are overseen by district officials.

