Syrian Doctor Sentenced to Life for War Crimes in Germany
A German court sentenced a Syrian doctor, referred to as Alaa M., to life imprisonment for committing war crimes and torture in Syria between 2011 and 2012. The court acknowledged the particular gravity of the crimes, ruling out early release after 15 years. The trial lasted nearly three and a half years.
- Country:
- Germany
A Syrian doctor has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a German court for committing torture and war crimes in his homeland, Syria. The Frankfurt Higher Regional Court ruled that Alaa M. killed two people and tortured nine others between 2011 and 2012, actions considered of particular gravity, making early release unlikely.
According to Judge Christoph Koller, Alaa M. displayed sadistic tendencies during the atrocities committed in a military hospital in Homs. He enjoyed inflicting harm on people he deemed inferior. The court trial spanned almost three and a half years with victims recounting severe abuse, including beatings and burning of wounds.
Alaa M., who had been living in Germany for a decade, worked as an orthopedic surgeon before his arrest in 2020. He was identified by victims who recognized him in a documentary. The trial began in January 2022, with M. proclaiming innocence, arguing he was part of a conspiracy. The verdict is not final.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chennai court sentenced Gnanasekaran, convicted in Anna University sexual assault case, to life imprisonment.
Varsity sexual assault case: Court says life imprisonment shall be for minimum of 30 years without remission.
Varsity sexual assault case: Court says life imprisonment shall be for minimum of 30 years without remission.
Husband, wife sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in UP's Bulandshahr
Barbaric Crime: Delhi Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment