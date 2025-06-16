High Court Crackdown: ADGP Arrested in Dramatic Courtroom Episode

The Madras High Court took decisive action on Monday by ordering the arrest of an Assistant Director General of Police. ADGP HM Jayaram was taken into custody following a directive issued during a hearing related to a kidnapping case.

The arrest followed the court proceedings on a bail plea filed by MLA M Jagan Moorthy, who feared detention in the same case. Justice P Velmurugan, presiding over the matter, condemned the MLA's alleged misconduct, urging him to fulfill his responsibilities toward the electorate diligently.

The case highlights persisting issues of accountability and integrity within public service roles, as the judge urged both politicians and police officials to adhere to the law and serve the public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)