High Court Crackdown: ADGP Arrested in Dramatic Courtroom Episode
The Madras High Court ordered the arrest of ADGP HM Jayaram related to a kidnapping case. The directive was issued during a hearing of an anticipatory bail plea by MLA M Jagan Moorthy. The judge criticized Moorthy's conduct, emphasizing duties toward his constituency and urging cooperation with investigations.
The Madras High Court took decisive action on Monday by ordering the arrest of an Assistant Director General of Police. ADGP HM Jayaram was taken into custody following a directive issued during a hearing related to a kidnapping case.
The arrest followed the court proceedings on a bail plea filed by MLA M Jagan Moorthy, who feared detention in the same case. Justice P Velmurugan, presiding over the matter, condemned the MLA's alleged misconduct, urging him to fulfill his responsibilities toward the electorate diligently.
The case highlights persisting issues of accountability and integrity within public service roles, as the judge urged both politicians and police officials to adhere to the law and serve the public interest.
