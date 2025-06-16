Left Menu

Tragedy in the Fields: Son's Drastic Action Against Alcoholic Father

A 50-year-old farmer was killed by his minor son after a fight over the father's drinking habits. The son confessed to using a spade in the crime, hiding it afterward. He's been charged and taken into protective custody, with further proceedings pending in juvenile court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded as a 50-year-old farmer was reportedly killed by his minor son after a dispute regarding the father's alcohol use. Authorities revealed the son allegedly used a spade to commit the act, following a history of domestic abuse fueled by his father's drinking.

The farmer's body was discovered in the fields, bearing wounds from a sharp-edged weapon. Police investigations led to the son's confession and subsequent arrest. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar confirmed that the teenager has been charged under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and placed in protective custody.

Officers located the weapon used in the crime in a sugarcane field, based on the son's statements during interrogation. Officials disclosed that the boy resorted to this drastic measure as a response to ongoing physical abuse from his intoxicated father. The case is set for juvenile court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

