Taxing Sugary Drinks and Alcohol: A Health Imperative

According to recent reports from the World Health Organization, insufficient taxation on sugary drinks and alcohol is undermining global health efforts. These beverages remain affordable, further complicating efforts to address the chronic health issues they cause.

In 2024, sugary drinks have become more affordable in 62 countries compared to 2022, while beer is cheaper in 56 countries, the WHO reports. WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus highlighted the political challenges of health taxes but emphasized their effectiveness when implemented correctly.

The WHO's '3 by 35' initiative seeks to increase the prices of sugary drinks, alcohol, and tobacco by 50% over the next decade. The initiative aims to raise $1 trillion by 2035, drawing from the evidence of successful health taxes in countries like Colombia and South Africa.

