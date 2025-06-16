An Icon's Legacy: EBC Empowerment and ST Status Demand

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hinted at potential Scheduled Tribe status for the Nonia, an extremely backward class community in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, under the Modi government. Speaking at an event commemorating freedom fighter Buddhu Nonia, Chouhan reinforced the administration's dedication towards marginalized groups.

Chouhan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the contributions of NDA allies like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in uplifting backward communities. He reminisced about Buddhu Nonia's sacrifices during the freedom struggle while expressing support for Modi's development agenda.

Chouhan assured that the Nonia community would receive proper representation after the caste census results. He further noted that the demand for Scheduled Tribe status will be evaluated if a significant percentage of the community is found impoverished. He urged community support for allies championing their cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)