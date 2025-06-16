Global Tensions and Cultural Restitution: A World News Roundup

In a compelling roundup of current global events, tension runs high as Indian tribes aim to repatriate ancestral remains from the UK, stolen during the colonial era. The talks in Britain aim to return skulls and body parts taken as 'trophies' from various regions.

Adding to the Middle East tensions, Iranian missiles have struck Israeli cities, prompting a stark warning from Israel. Meanwhile, Uganda's President Museveni has controversially signed a law allowing military trials for civilians, sparking political backlash.

In an international crackdown, authorities have successfully shut down the dark web drug marketplace 'Archetyp Market.' On the humanitarian front, the UN slashes its aid appeal following significant budget cuts from donors, while global airlines pull flights amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.