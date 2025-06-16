High-Value Heist: Security Breach at Delhi Electronics Store

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two suspects linked to a significant theft from an electronics storeroom located in Central Delhi's Sidhipura area, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The crime, which occurred on June 12, involved the illicit appropriation of high-value air conditioning units, copper wires, and other electrical fittings estimated to be worth several lakh. The investigation commenced following the filing of an FIR at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road Police Station, authorities confirmed.

Amit Dubey was arrested after extensive CCTV analysis and raids led to his capture. It was revealed during interrogation that Shivam Singh from Ghaziabad was also involved. The disclosure led to the recovery of stolen goods, including AC units and copper wires. Efforts to locate co-accused Singh continue as further probes into the case are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)