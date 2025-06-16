Left Menu

India's Decade of Disaster Management Transformation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted India's rise as a global leader in disaster management, attributing it to enhanced capabilities and strategic approaches over the past decade. Efforts by the NDMA and NDRF have significantly changed the landscape from relief-focused actions to a comprehensive, zero-casualty approach, emphasizing efficiency and technology integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared India a global frontrunner in disaster management, thanks to the efforts of the NDMA, NDRF, and related agencies. Shah made these remarks at a conference attended by relief commissioners and disaster response teams from all states and Union Territories.

Over the past decade, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, India has shifted from a relief-centric disaster management approach to a proactive, comprehensive one targeting zero casualties. This transformative period emphasized improvements in capacity, efficiency, speed, and accuracy, Shah noted.

A growing focus on technology and coordinated policy efforts have bolstered India's disaster preparedness. Shah stressed the importance of tackling climate change's root causes, enhancing early warning systems, and encouraging local action plans to ensure preparedness down to the district level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

