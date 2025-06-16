India's Decade of Disaster Management Transformation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted India's rise as a global leader in disaster management, attributing it to enhanced capabilities and strategic approaches over the past decade. Efforts by the NDMA and NDRF have significantly changed the landscape from relief-focused actions to a comprehensive, zero-casualty approach, emphasizing efficiency and technology integration.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared India a global frontrunner in disaster management, thanks to the efforts of the NDMA, NDRF, and related agencies. Shah made these remarks at a conference attended by relief commissioners and disaster response teams from all states and Union Territories.
Over the past decade, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, India has shifted from a relief-centric disaster management approach to a proactive, comprehensive one targeting zero casualties. This transformative period emphasized improvements in capacity, efficiency, speed, and accuracy, Shah noted.
A growing focus on technology and coordinated policy efforts have bolstered India's disaster preparedness. Shah stressed the importance of tackling climate change's root causes, enhancing early warning systems, and encouraging local action plans to ensure preparedness down to the district level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Laptop Leasing Revolution: Poised for Global Leadership
NDRF team rushed to Chhaten for search operations for missing soldiers
PM Modi Unveils India’s Aviation Vision at IATA Summit, Eyes Global Leadership
Global Leaders Sign Hamburg Declaration on Responsible AI for Sustainable Development
Meghalaya: Day after Indore tourist's body found, NDRF joins search for his wife