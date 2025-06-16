Tehran Residents Flee as Tensions Escalate Amid Israeli Strikes

As Israeli airstrikes intensify against Iran, thousands of Tehran residents are fleeing the capital, fearing further escalation. Many are stockpiling essential supplies, spurred by governmental warnings and ongoing attacks.

Iranian authorities have dismissed the Israeli warnings as psychological warfare, yet state media have broadcast images of crowded highways as citizens seek safety outside the city limits. Many residents, worried about safety, criticize the government's inadequate provision of bomb shelters.

Daily life is increasingly disrupted, with limited cash withdrawals and soaring food prices adding to public anxiety. Internet access has dropped sharply, confirming fears of growing instability. Official reassurances about food and medicine supplies have done little to quell the panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)