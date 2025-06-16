UN Chief Urges World Leaders to Act on Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis
The UN human rights chief, Volker Türk, condemned Israel's military actions in Gaza, describing the situation as causing "horrifying, unconscionable suffering" for Palestinians. He called on world leaders to pressure Israel and Hamas to end the violence. Türk's remarks at the Human Rights Council's session were among his most poignant on the issue.
The conflict in Gaza has reached a critical point, according to UN human rights chief Volker Türk, who has called on global leaders to address the ongoing crisis.
Speaking at the Human Rights Council, Türk emphasized the severe suffering inflicted on Palestinians by Israel's military operations and urged governments to exert pressure for a resolution.
In his address, Türk highlighted broader issues such as the conflicts in Sudan and Ukraine, the impact of US economic policies, and other global human rights concerns.
