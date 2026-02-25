Priyanka Gandhi Urges Modi to Address Gaza Genocide in Israel

During a two-day visit to Israel, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the ongoing genocide in Gaza when speaking to the Israeli Parliament.

She urged India to persist in its historical role of advocating truth, peace, and justice globally. Modi's visit aims to strengthen bilateral defence and trade ties, marking his second trip to Israel in nine years.

The Congress party has criticized the government for allegedly abandoning the Palestinian cause amidst continuing attacks on civilians in Gaza, accusing the Modi administration of hypocritical policies towards Palestinians.