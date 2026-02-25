Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Urges Modi to Address Gaza Genocide in Israel

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hopes PM Modi will discuss the Gaza genocide while addressing the Israeli Parliament during his visit. She emphasizes India's longstanding role of advocating truth and justice. The Congress has criticized the government for its perceived neglect of Palestinians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 08:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 08:30 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Urges Modi to Address Gaza Genocide in Israel
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

During a two-day visit to Israel, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the ongoing genocide in Gaza when speaking to the Israeli Parliament.

She urged India to persist in its historical role of advocating truth, peace, and justice globally. Modi's visit aims to strengthen bilateral defence and trade ties, marking his second trip to Israel in nine years.

The Congress party has criticized the government for allegedly abandoning the Palestinian cause amidst continuing attacks on civilians in Gaza, accusing the Modi administration of hypocritical policies towards Palestinians.

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Intensifies Over Deportation Policy for Immigrant Children

Legal Battle Intensifies Over Deportation Policy for Immigrant Children

 United States
2
I look forward to interacting with members of Indian diaspora who have for long been nurturing India-Israel friendship: Modi.

I look forward to interacting with members of Indian diaspora who have for l...

 India
3
I am confident my visit to Israel will further consolidate the bond between the two nations, set new goals for strategic partnership: Modi.

I am confident my visit to Israel will further consolidate the bond between ...

 India
4
Craig Tiley Appointed USTA CEO as Global Tennis Faces New Challenges

Craig Tiley Appointed USTA CEO as Global Tennis Faces New Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026