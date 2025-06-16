Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Questions Recruitment Fairness and Government's Integrity

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, raises concerns about the recruitment process for constables in Uttar Pradesh, questioning the representation of PDA communities and alleging government manipulation of statistics. He criticizes the BJP for creating divisions and suppressing traditional fairs, advocating for electoral transparency.

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party President, on Monday questioned the involvement of PDA community candidates in the latest recruitment list for constables in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting potential biases in the process.

Yadav's criticism came after the BJP-led government dispersed appointment letters to over 60,000 recruits, claiming the recruitments were fair and merit-based. Responding to BJP's claims, Yadav accused the party of masking true statistics and propagating disinformation to avoid accountability regarding caste and regional representation.

Beyond the recruitment issue, Yadav expressed concerns over stalled traditional fairs, attributing it to BJP's divide-and-rule tactics. He urged party workers to ensure clean voter lists while voicing support for peaceful resolutions to international tensions.

