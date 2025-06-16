Political Storm Over Telangana's Formula E Race Controversy

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao appeared before Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday amid ongoing inquiries into the Formula E race controversy.

In a press briefing, Rao dismissed the investigation as political harassment by the Congress government, alleging it was a strategic move to divert attention from unfulfilled election promises.

Maintaining his stance on the legitimacy of the payments and the race's intent, Rao declared the event a deliberate strategy to bolster Hyderabad's brand and challenged the government to prove any misconduct.