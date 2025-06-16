12th Round of Commercial Coal Block Auction Receives 41 Bids for 11 Mines

The Ministry of Coal, through its Nominated Authority, marked a significant milestone in India’s coal sector reforms by successfully opening bids for the 12th round of commercial coal block auctions, excluding six underground blocks. This round, along with the 2nd attempt of the 11th round, received a total of 41 bids for 11 coal blocks, reflecting robust investor interest and expanding participation in India's liberalized coal mining regime.

Bidding Highlights: Encouraging Response Across Multiple Blocks

Of the 22 coal blocks offered under the 12th round (excluding six underground blocks), 11 blocks attracted bids, representing a 50% response rate. Notably, Phutamura block emerged as the most competitive, garnering 13 bids, while Chitarpur (Revised) and Cholapathar followed closely with 6 bids each. The total bid count includes submissions for both online and offline formats, all of which were decrypted and displayed electronically in the presence of the bidders to ensure full transparency.

In the 2nd attempt of the 11th round, three coal blocks—Jawardaha South, Margo East, and Margo West—each received one bid, signaling consistent interest despite their re-auction status.

Block-Wise Summary of Bids Received

Block Name Round No. of Bids Coal Type Chitarpur (Revised) 12th Round 6 Non-Coking Cholapathar 12th Round 6 Non-Coking Mahuagarhi 12th Round 4 Non-Coking Mandakini B 12th Round 2 Non-Coking Patal East (Western Part) 12th Round 1 Non-Coking Phutamura 12th Round 13 Non-Coking Tambia South 12th Round 1 Coking West of Tubed 12th Round 5 Non-Coking Jawardaha South 11th Round (2nd Attempt) 1 Non-Coking Margo East 11th Round (2nd Attempt) 1 Non-Coking Margo West 11th Round (2nd Attempt) 1 Non-Coking

Expanding Participation: 27 Companies in the Fray, 10 New Entrants

A total of 27 companies participated in the auction process, with more than 10 companies bidding for the first time, showcasing growing trust in the government’s commercial coal mining policy. These companies come from diverse backgrounds—power, infrastructure, metals, and logistics—highlighting coal's pivotal role in India's energy security and industrial base.

Noteworthy Participants Include:

Damodar Valley Corporation (4 bids)

Amalgam Steel and Power Ltd (3 bids)

Jharkhand Exploration and Mining Corporation Ltd (3 bids)

Penna Shipping Ltd (3 bids)

Oriental Quarries and Mines Pvt Ltd (3 bids)

Sunflag Iron & Steel Co. Ltd (2 bids)

Orissa Alloy Steel Pvt Ltd (2 bids)

Among prominent first-time entrants are companies like Adas Mining and Infra Pvt Ltd, Alom Solar Pvt Ltd, Shyama Biocons Pvt Ltd, and Nuravi Infrastructure Projects Pvt Ltd, illustrating the increasing attractiveness of the coal sector even for non-traditional players.

Transparent Auction Process

The bid opening was conducted in an open and fair manner, where the online bids were decrypted electronically, followed by the opening of sealed physical bid documents—all carried out in the presence of the participating bidders. The entire process was live-displayed on screen, ensuring total transparency and confidence in the bidding process.

Next Steps: Technical Evaluation and e-Auction

All 41 bids will now undergo scrutiny by a multi-disciplinary Technical Evaluation Committee (TEC). Only technically qualified bidders will be shortlisted for the final electronic auction, which will be conducted on the MSTC portal. This digital auction mechanism ensures efficiency, transparency, and level playing ground for all participants.

Strategic Significance: Fueling India's Growth with Coal Sector Reforms

The enthusiastic response to the 12th round reiterates the strategic importance of coal in India’s energy matrix and economic trajectory. Commercial coal mining, introduced in 2020, has significantly opened up the sector to private entities, dismantling state monopoly and inviting greater efficiency, competition, and technology infusion.

India, which aims to become the third-largest global economy, views coal as a cornerstone of its energy security and industrial development. The Ministry of Coal’s continued auction initiatives reflect its vision of ensuring self-sufficiency in coal production, reducing imports, and promoting responsible mining through environmental and social safeguards.

With the 12th round drawing to a close and more rounds expected in the future, India’s coal sector appears poised for a new era—driven by private investment, innovation, and sustainable growth.