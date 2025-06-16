Coaching Trial: Juror Dismissal Ignites Race Debate

In a decision that stirred debate over race and jury diversity, a judge dismissed a juror from Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ongoing sex trafficking trial due to conflicting statements about the juror's residence. Judge Arun Subramanian's ruling, revealed Monday, came amidst concerns that the juror had ulterior motives for remaining on the panel.

The decision faced opposition from defense attorneys, who argued that replacing a Black juror with a white one would disrupt the diversity of the jury. Judge Subramanian emphasized the importance of the trial's integrity, dismissing claims of racial bias influencing the decision.

Combs, who remains incarcerated, is charged with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. Despite objections and an attempted mistrial request from his defense, the trial proceeds as prosecutors anticipate concluding their case this week.

