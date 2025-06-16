UK Government Urges Nationals in Israel to Register Amid Rising Tensions
The UK government advises British citizens in Israel to register with authorities for potential assistance amidst escalating tensions. This follows Israel's bombing of Iran due to nuclear weapon concerns and Iran's retaliatory missile attacks. Logistical support is being increased for citizens leaving through Jordan and Egypt.
The British government on Monday issued an advisory for its nationals residing in Israel, urging them to register their presence with the authorities. This comes amid escalating military actions in the region, with Israel launching airstrikes on Iran last Friday, accusing Tehran of nearing the development of a nuclear weapon.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the situation during a G7 summit in Canada, emphasizing the need for British nationals to follow local guidelines for their safety. His spokesperson, speaking in London, highlighted the importance of compiling a comprehensive register of citizens in the area.
The UK is enhancing logistical aid for its citizens, facilitating their exits via land routes through Jordan and Egypt. Foreign Office personnel are already stationed at the Jordanian border to provide necessary support amid this crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
