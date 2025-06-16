Father-Son Duo's Inspirational Police Recruitment Journey

A retired Army veteran and his son from Hapur district have captured headlines as they successfully secured positions within the Uttar Pradesh Police. Their appointment letters were received in a grand ceremony attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Yashpal Nagar, 40, served in the Indian Army for 16 years before his voluntary retirement in 2019. Alongside his son, Shekhar Nagar, 21, they embarked on an arduous preparation journey for over two-and-a-half years, tackling multiple competitive exams including the UP Sub-Inspector recruitment test.

Their diligence bore fruit as both passed the Civil Police Direct Recruitment exam. Amidst celebrations in their hometown of Dhaulana, their story stands as a beacon of dedication and perseverance, inspiring many across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)