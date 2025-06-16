Tamil Nadu Steps in to Aid Displaced Tamil Families in Delhi
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin announced financial support and essential supplies to Tamil families in Delhi's Jangpura-Madrasi camp, affected by eviction. A sum of Rs 8,000 each and a Rs 4,000 essentials pack will be provided. Rs 50 lakh from the CM's Public Relief Fund has been allocated to support them.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has introduced a relief initiative for Tamil families displaced from Delhi's Jangpura-Madrasi camp.
Each affected family will receive Rs 8,000 in financial aid alongside a Rs 4,000 essentials package containing rice, wheat, sugar, and cooking oil, announced Stalin on Monday.
Following eviction due to a court mandate, 370 Tamil families found themselves in dire need, prompting a response that includes Rs 50 lakh from the CM's Public Relief Fund, illustrating cross-state solidarity amidst upheaval.
