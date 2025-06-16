Supreme Court to Weigh in on New Jersey Crisis Pregnancy Center Case

The Supreme Court will review the case of First Choice Women's Resource Centers against New Jersey's Attorney General, who is investigating potential deceptive practices by the crisis pregnancy center.

First Choice seeks to move its fight to federal court, claiming an infringement of First Amendment rights, while the state insists on adhering to its legal process.

This high-profile case, representing broader issues on the regulation of crisis pregnancy centers, highlights ongoing legal tensions in the abortion debate nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)