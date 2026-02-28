Formula One Finds Consensus Amidst Engine Controversy

Formula One's governing body, the FIA, along with manufacturers, have reached an agreement to address a brewing engine controversy that could have jeopardized the upcoming season in Australia. This consensus comes as the sport prepares for its most significant regulatory overhaul in decades.

The central issue revolved around engine compression ratios, with Mercedes at the center of controversy. They were suspected of exploiting a loophole through thermal expansion of components, hinting at potential protests. Despite this, Mercedes maintained that any regulatory changes would not affect them.

The FIA announced unanimous approval for amendments to the 2026 regulations by its World Motor Sport Council. The compression ratio will be controlled under hot and cold conditions starting June 2026, transitioning solely to operational settings by 2027. These regulatory shifts highlight the efforts to maintain competitive balance amid significant changes.