Goongoonalo Revolutionizes Indian Music with 100-Song Launch

In a groundbreaking move for India's music scene, artist-led platform Goongoonalo has launched with an unprecedented 100 original songs on its first day. This initiative marks a significant shift in an industry where single independent releases often face lengthy delays.

Goongoonalo's approach disrupts traditional industry practices by embracing shared ownership among creators, who maintain control over their work. Unlike conventional models, platform revenues are transparently returned to the artists, ensuring fair compensation without hidden transfers or hierarchies.

The platform is revolutionizing artist-listener relationships through features like Gatecrash, enabling real-time interaction. With diverse genres, the launch reflects India's rich musical expression. Goongoonalo's emergence signals a new era of music production, prioritizing authenticity and creative independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)