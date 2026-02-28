Middle East Turmoil Grounds Global Airlines

Global airlines have suspended flights in and out of the Middle East following increased tensions due to the U.S. and Israeli military actions targeting Iran. Flight-tracking maps on Saturday illustrated vacant airspace over both Iran and Iraq, underscoring the significant impact of these conflicts.

Major airlines like Air France, KLM, and Iberia Express have proactively canceled flights to Tel Aviv and surrounding regions. Others, such as Lufthansa and Norwegian Air, have decided to circumvent Israeli, Lebanese, and Iraqi airspace until early March.

The swift decisions reflect the volatile geopolitical climate and the aviation industry's ongoing efforts to ensure passenger safety. Airlines continue to monitor the situation, remaining vigilant in their commitment to respond swiftly as the conflict unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)