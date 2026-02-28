Middle East Turmoil Grounds Global Airlines
Airlines worldwide have canceled numerous flights to and from the Middle East due to the escalating conflict initiated by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. The affected countries include Israel, Lebanon, the UAE, and others, with further operational adjustments possible as the situation develops.
Global airlines have suspended flights in and out of the Middle East following increased tensions due to the U.S. and Israeli military actions targeting Iran. Flight-tracking maps on Saturday illustrated vacant airspace over both Iran and Iraq, underscoring the significant impact of these conflicts.
Major airlines like Air France, KLM, and Iberia Express have proactively canceled flights to Tel Aviv and surrounding regions. Others, such as Lufthansa and Norwegian Air, have decided to circumvent Israeli, Lebanese, and Iraqi airspace until early March.
The swift decisions reflect the volatile geopolitical climate and the aviation industry's ongoing efforts to ensure passenger safety. Airlines continue to monitor the situation, remaining vigilant in their commitment to respond swiftly as the conflict unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- airlines
- cancellations
- Middle East
- tensions
- conflict
- flights
- Israel
- Iran
- aviation
- safety
ALSO READ
Panic and Fear Grips Iran Amid U.S. and Israel Attacks
Air France Grounds Flights Amid Mideast Tensions
Congress Deems Modi's Israel Visit 'Ill-Timed' Amid Rising Tensions
Middle East Tensions Escalate: International Reactions to US-Israel Strikes on Iran
Russian Airlines Divert Flights Amid Middle East Tensions