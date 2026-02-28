Tragic Airstrikes in Southern Iran: Five Students Killed
Iran reported that five students were killed during Israeli-US airstrikes targeting Southern Iran, specifically at a girls' school in Minab, Hormozgan province. The incident marks the first confirmed fatalities in the operation, with no details provided yet by the US or Israel.
In a devastating turn of events, Iran announced that airstrikes by Israeli and US forces in the southern region of the country resulted in the deaths of five students at a girls' school. The incident occurred in Minab, located in Iran's Hormozgan province, and signifies the first confirmed casualties in this recent military operation.
The state-run IRNA news agency confirmed these fatalities and detailed that the attack took place near a site associated with Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Despite the gravity of the situation, neither the United States nor Israel has provided any further elaboration on the ongoing campaign's objectives or specifics.
The lack of information from the involved parties raises many questions about the operation's scope and intent, leaving the international community awaiting further clarifications. As tensions in the area continue to rise, the incident highlights the significant human cost of geopolitical conflicts.
