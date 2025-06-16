Left Menu

Empowerment Initiatives: Odisha's Sixth State Finance Commission Engages Stakeholders

Dr. Arun Kumar Panda, Chairperson of the Sixth State Finance Commission, met with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to discuss resource transfer to local bodies. The Commission aims to allocate resources and has launched a website to gather inputs from various stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:25 IST
Dr. Arun Kumar Panda, the Chairperson of the Sixth State Finance Commission, engaged with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday. The focus of their discussions was the strategic empowerment of local bodies through resource reallocation.

The Commission is tasked with the transfer of financial resources from the state government to various local bodies, including Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, Zilla Parishads, Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, and Notified Area Councils. This initiative is set to commence on April 1, 2026, for a period of five years, stated the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

During the meeting, Majhi launched the Odisha State Finance Commission's new website (https://fc.odisha.gov.in), designed to gather suggestions from elected representatives and the public. The website also provides information about past and current State Finance Commissions. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials attended the meeting, according to a CMO statement.

