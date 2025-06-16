Caste Census Controversy: Congress Challenges Modi's Approach

The Congress party has criticized the notification for India's 16th census, terming it a "damp squib" and insisting that the Modi government should follow Telangana's model for caste enumeration and socio-economic data collection. The opposition party questioned the government's alleged silence on caste inclusion.

In response, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Home Affairs emphasized that caste enumeration is part of the census, countering misinformation about its omission. The government reiterated details in previous press releases.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, highlighted the BJP's historical opposition to the caste census, recalling incidents from the past where similar demands were met with resistance. The Congress continues to push for a comprehensive and inclusive census approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)