Caste Census Controversy: Congress Challenges Modi's Approach
The Congress criticized the notification for India's 16th census, labeling it a 'damp squib' for not specifying caste inclusion. They urged adopting the Telangana model for detailed socio-economic data. An MHA spokesperson clarified that caste enumeration is included but misreported. Jairam Ramesh highlighted historical opposition from the BJP and RSS.
The Congress party has criticized the notification for India's 16th census, terming it a "damp squib" and insisting that the Modi government should follow Telangana's model for caste enumeration and socio-economic data collection. The opposition party questioned the government's alleged silence on caste inclusion.
In response, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Home Affairs emphasized that caste enumeration is part of the census, countering misinformation about its omission. The government reiterated details in previous press releases.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, highlighted the BJP's historical opposition to the caste census, recalling incidents from the past where similar demands were met with resistance. The Congress continues to push for a comprehensive and inclusive census approach.
