Madhya Pradesh CM Boosts Ladli Behna Yojana Benefits on Raksha Bandhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced an additional Rs 250 on Raksha Bandhan for beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana, receiving Rs 1250 monthly. In Belkheda, Yadav transferred Rs 1551.44 crore for June to 1.27 crore beneficiaries and announced a new government college and development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:55 IST
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took measures to enhance welfare through the Ladli Behna Yojana on Monday by announcing an extra Rs 250 shagun for Raksha Bandhan, augmenting the existing Rs 1250 monthly installment for its beneficiaries.

During his address in Belkheda village, about 40 kilometers from Jabalpur district headquarters, Yadav confirmed the transfer of Rs 1551.44 crore for June's installment to 1.27 crore scheme beneficiaries. This marks the 25th payout since the initiative's inception, according to officials.

Further initiatives included the announcement of a new government college in Belkheda, and the commencement of construction for an office complex and residential quarters for the revenue department staff. Yadav also inaugurated several development projects within the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

