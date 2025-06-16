Tragic Solitude: The Mysterious Death in Seelampur

A 55-year-old man, identified as Kripal Singh, was found dead in his residence in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, with suspicions of a medical cause behind his demise, according to police.

The discovery was made after neighbors reported a foul odor emanating from Singh's flat, leading to a police intervention. Law enforcement and fire department teams responded to the call at 2.25 pm and found the main door locked from inside.

Authorities revealed that Singh, who had been suffering from depression, lived alone after separating from his wife and children seven years ago. Preliminary investigations suggest the absence of foul play. A post-mortem examination is being conducted to pinpoint the precise cause and timing of death.

