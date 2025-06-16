Iran Defends Strikes on Israel as Self-Defense at U.N.
Iran's U.N. Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, defended Iran's strikes on Israel as self-defense aimed at military targets. He warned that collaboration with Israel's actions implicates third countries in the conflict. This development was addressed in accordance with Article 51 of the U.N. Charter.
Iran has labeled its strikes on Israel as self-defense, characterizing them as proportionate actions targeting military objectives. This assertion was made by Iran's U.N. Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, during a Security Council meeting on Monday.
In a letter, Iravani emphasized that any third-country cooperation with Israel in strikes on Iran holds them accountable for the crisis's legal ramifications and consequences.
The discourse took place under the framework of Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which requires the 15-member Security Council to be notified of any defensive actions taken in response to armed attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
