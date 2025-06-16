Left Menu

Iran Defends Strikes on Israel as Self-Defense at U.N.

Iran's U.N. Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, defended Iran's strikes on Israel as self-defense aimed at military targets. He warned that collaboration with Israel's actions implicates third countries in the conflict. This development was addressed in accordance with Article 51 of the U.N. Charter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:15 IST
Iran Defends Strikes on Israel as Self-Defense at U.N.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has labeled its strikes on Israel as self-defense, characterizing them as proportionate actions targeting military objectives. This assertion was made by Iran's U.N. Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, during a Security Council meeting on Monday.

In a letter, Iravani emphasized that any third-country cooperation with Israel in strikes on Iran holds them accountable for the crisis's legal ramifications and consequences.

The discourse took place under the framework of Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which requires the 15-member Security Council to be notified of any defensive actions taken in response to armed attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025