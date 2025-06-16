Iran Defends Strikes on Israel as Self-Defense at U.N.

Iran has labeled its strikes on Israel as self-defense, characterizing them as proportionate actions targeting military objectives. This assertion was made by Iran's U.N. Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, during a Security Council meeting on Monday.

In a letter, Iravani emphasized that any third-country cooperation with Israel in strikes on Iran holds them accountable for the crisis's legal ramifications and consequences.

The discourse took place under the framework of Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which requires the 15-member Security Council to be notified of any defensive actions taken in response to armed attacks.

