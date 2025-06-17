U.S. and Australia Sky High Defense Deal

The U.S. State Department has authorized a significant foreign military transaction with Australia, enabling the sale of fighter jet spare parts valued at a staggering $2 billion. The principal contractor for this venture, according to the Pentagon, will be Boeing, a major player in the aerospace sector.

The sought-after equipment pertains to the maintenance of Australia's Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jets, alongside the EA-18G Growler jets. The latter is specifically utilized for electronic warfare, playing crucial roles such as radar jamming to enhance defense strategies.

This deal underpins the ongoing collaboration between the United States and Australia in bolstering military capabilities, particularly within the realms of advanced aerial technologies and electronic warfare equipment.

