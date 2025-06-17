Amidst Air Strikes, Travelers Scramble for Safety in the Middle East

The escalation of conflict between Iran and Israel has thrown the Middle East into chaos, trapping thousands as airspaces close and tensions rise. Afghan businessman Aimal Hussein finds himself stranded in Iran, desperately seeking ways to return home amid an unfolding conflict.

Israel's recent airstrikes have targeted several strategic locations, leading to retaliatory attacks from Iran. This has resulted in widespread travel disruptions, with many countries in the region shutting down their airports, impacting thousands of passengers and airline operations.

People like Zvika Berg and Mahala Finkleman are stuck in hotels, struggling to connect with their families and find safe passage. Meanwhile, students from countries like India feel the impact acutely, with no evacuation plans in sight, underscoring the dire situation on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)