Natalie McMurtry Appointed Pharmac CEO Amid Push for Transparency and Reform

Pharmac, New Zealand’s pharmaceutical management agency, is ushering in a new era of leadership and accountability with the appointment of Natalie McMurtry as Chief Executive, effective Monday, 15 September 2025. The announcement was warmly welcomed by Associate Health Minister David Seymour, who holds ministerial responsibility for Pharmac under the ACT–National Coalition Government.

McMurtry takes over from Acting Chief Executive Brendan Boyle at a critical juncture for the agency, as it continues a cultural transformation aimed at improving transparency, patient engagement, and responsiveness to community needs.

Who Is Natalie McMurtry?

A seasoned healthcare leader with more than 25 years of frontline and executive experience, McMurtry brings a deep understanding of complex health systems. Most notably, she has served in executive roles within Alberta Health Services in Canada, including as Vice President of Provincial Clinical Excellence.

Her background as both a clinician and administrator positions her uniquely to navigate the policy, clinical, and operational dimensions of Pharmac’s evolving mandate.

“Natalie McMurtry is another positive step towards a Pharmac which works for the people it serves,” said Minister Seymour. “I look forward to working alongside her to cement positive change.”

Government’s Reform Vision: A More People-Focused Pharmac

The appointment comes in the context of a broader cultural and structural overhaul at Pharmac, spearheaded by Minister Seymour. Under the current Government, Pharmac now operates with a dedicated ministerial portfolio for the first time, reflecting its elevated significance in the health system.

In his letter of expectations to Pharmac last year, Seymour emphasized the importance of patient and caregiver participation in medicine funding decisions, a commitment grounded in the ACT–National Coalition Agreement.

From Technocracy to Transparency: Cultural Shifts in Action

In response to public concerns over transparency and inclusiveness, Pharmac undertook a comprehensive culture review in 2024. The agency found that its internal processes often lacked adaptability and that more robust public engagement was necessary.

Key initiatives from the past year include:

A consumer engagement workshop involving patient groups to help shape future consultation practices.

A revised annual tender process, now featuring a consultation step for medicine brand changes. This was introduced after community feedback on the controversial oestradiol brand switch, where insufficient consultation led to backlash from affected users.

These changes are viewed by the Government as signs that Pharmac is learning from past missteps and evolving into a more responsive organisation.

“The culture shift at Pharmac has been positive,” said Seymour. “It has moved towards a more adaptable and patient-centered approach to funding medicines. My expectation is that this will continue.”

Record Government Investment to Back Reforms

The leadership change coincides with record financial support from the Government, which last year allocated $6.294 billion over four years to Pharmac—its largest budget to date. This includes a $604 million uplift, enabling the agency to:

Negotiate better medicine deals with pharmaceutical companies.

Expand funding for critical and life-saving treatments.

Improve operational capacity for consultation and evaluation.

This budgetary boost is intended to give Pharmac the tools and flexibility needed to serve a diverse and evolving population, while maintaining value for taxpayer money.

McMurtry’s Challenge: Balancing Fiscal Responsibility with Human Impact

As Chief Executive, McMurtry is expected to navigate a delicate balance: maintaining Pharmac’s internationally respected cost-effectiveness model, while enhancing the emotional intelligence and empathy of decision-making processes.

The evolving model of public health governance demands a Pharmac that doesn’t just prioritize cost-efficiency, but also values patient voice, community equity, and social accountability.

Her clinical background and leadership experience suggest she is well-positioned to lead this next chapter.

Looking Forward: The Future of Pharmac

The transition in leadership and philosophy signals a broader transformation within the New Zealand health sector. Pharmac’s journey from a largely technocratic procurement agency to a more transparent, people-first entity is underway.

“The Government is doing its part,” Seymour reaffirmed. “Now, with strong leadership and a shared vision, we can ensure Pharmac is best positioned to meet the needs of all New Zealanders.”

With Natalie McMurtry at the helm, and a mandate to foster deeper collaboration with patients, whānau, clinicians, and communities, Pharmac appears poised for one of the most significant chapters in its 30-year history.