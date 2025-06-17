Tragic Accident in Ballia: Speeding Truck Claims Three Lives

In a tragic incident in Sagarpali town, Ballia district, three people were killed when a speeding truck ran them over, according to local authorities on Tuesday.

The accident, which occurred Monday evening, left three others injured. Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh stated that the truck driver attempted to escape but was apprehended by residents and handed over to law enforcement.

The victims have been identified as Mannu Gaur (19), Gulshan (13), and Akhilesh Yadav (25). Authorities plan to send the bodies for postmortem. The driver faces charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing significant damage under sections 105 and 324(5) of the BNS.

(With inputs from agencies.)