Tragic Accident in Ballia: Speeding Truck Claims Three Lives

Three individuals lost their lives after being hit by a speeding truck in Sagarpali, Ballia. The incident also injured three others, and the truck driver faced local wrath before arrest. A case has been filed against him under various charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:27 IST
In a tragic incident in Sagarpali town, Ballia district, three people were killed when a speeding truck ran them over, according to local authorities on Tuesday.

The accident, which occurred Monday evening, left three others injured. Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh stated that the truck driver attempted to escape but was apprehended by residents and handed over to law enforcement.

The victims have been identified as Mannu Gaur (19), Gulshan (13), and Akhilesh Yadav (25). Authorities plan to send the bodies for postmortem. The driver faces charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing significant damage under sections 105 and 324(5) of the BNS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

