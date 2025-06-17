G7 Unites on Israel Support, Calls Iran a 'Source of Instability'
The G7 nations issued a statement expressing strong support for Israel amidst its conflict with Iran, identifying Iran as a destabilizing force in the Middle East. They emphasized Israel's right to defense and the need for broader de-escalation in the region, amid ongoing hostilities and nuclear tensions.
The Group of Seven nations have rallied behind Israel, issuing a statement late Monday that casts Iran as a destabilizing force in the Middle East. The G7 leaders are urging a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the region.
As clashes between Iran and Israel intensify, the G7 leaders affirmed Israel's right to self-defense. They blamed Iran for regional instability and terror, asserting that Tehran must never acquire nuclear weapons.
Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on Friday, citing threats of nuclear development. More than 220 Iranian casualties have been reported, mostly civilians. In contrast, 24 Israeli civilians were killed. The United States remains publicly uninvolved, though supportive of Israel's actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
