EU Calls for Peaceful De-escalation in Venezuela

The European Union, emphasizing peaceful and democratic solutions, urges Venezuela to de-escalate its ongoing conflict. European Council President Antonio Costa voices significant concern, advocating for respect of international law and support for a resolution aligned with UN principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In an urgent plea, the European Union has called for a reduction in tensions within Venezuela, emphasizing the need for a peaceful and democratic resolution to the ongoing crisis. The statement came from European Council President Antonio Costa, expressing his grave concern over the situation.

Costa addressed the issue through a post on X, asserting that any resolution should adhere to international law and the principles outlined in the United Nations Charter. Such a stance reiterates the EU's commitment to promoting peace and democracy in regions plagued by political unrest.

The EU continues to extend its support for an inclusive approach that respects Venezuela's sovereignty while aspiring for stability and democratic governance in the region, Costa added, underscoring the importance of diplomatic solutions over escalating conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

