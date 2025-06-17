Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Enforces 'No Flying Zone' for Amarnath Yatra Routes

The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared the Amarnath yatra routes as 'No Flying Zone' to enhance security during the annual pilgrimage. From July 1 to August 10, flying any aviation platforms is prohibited, except for medical, disaster, and security reasons. This follows discussions on bolstering yatra security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has implemented a 'No Flying Zone' over the routes of the revered Amarnath yatra, reinforcing security protocols for the pilgrimage. The directive limits aerial movements from July 1 to August 10, aligning with measures to ensure safety in the region.

The restriction encompasses two primary paths—the Pahalgam route and the Baltal route. However, exceptions for medical emergencies, disaster response, and security surveillance will be in place, according to the detailed standard operating procedures (SOP) that will be issued soon.

This heightened security follows the tragic Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, resulting in 26 casualties. Authorities, in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, have reinforced logistics to safeguard the multitude of pilgrims attending the yatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

