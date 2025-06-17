Jammu and Kashmir Enforces 'No Flying Zone' for Amarnath Yatra Routes

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has implemented a 'No Flying Zone' over the routes of the revered Amarnath yatra, reinforcing security protocols for the pilgrimage. The directive limits aerial movements from July 1 to August 10, aligning with measures to ensure safety in the region.

The restriction encompasses two primary paths—the Pahalgam route and the Baltal route. However, exceptions for medical emergencies, disaster response, and security surveillance will be in place, according to the detailed standard operating procedures (SOP) that will be issued soon.

This heightened security follows the tragic Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, resulting in 26 casualties. Authorities, in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, have reinforced logistics to safeguard the multitude of pilgrims attending the yatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)