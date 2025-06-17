Sibal Accuses Government of Judicial Overhaul: NJAC vs. Collegium

In a significant allegation, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has charged the government with attempting to dismantle the Collegium system by moving an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma, citing alleged corruption. Sibal, who also serves as a senior advocate, contends that the real motive is to establish control over the appointment of judges via the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC).

Sibal criticized the government's selective approach, highlighting the case of Justice Shekhar Yadav, against whom impeachment proceedings are also pending for allegedly making communal remarks. Despite an in-house inquiry revealing misconduct, Justice Varma remains unscathed, with allegations against him and a fire incident uncovering burnt cash sacks only intensifying the scrutiny.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's intention to introduce an impeachment motion at the onset of Parliament's Monsoon session has stirred political tension. Sibal firmly holds that the government's actions are unconstitutional and are an affront to the judicial independence that is vital to democracy. He questions the inaction in Justice Yadav's case and condemns the government's approach as discriminatory.

