Justice Served: Delhi Court Imposes Strict Sentences in Robbery Case

A Delhi court has issued a stern seven-year prison sentence to two men involved in a 2015 robbery, highlighting a hard-line approach to similar crimes. The court emphasized setting an exemplary precedent in dealing with offenders Akash and Peter Joseph, who were found guilty of serious charges.

Additional Sessions Judge Hem Raj passed the verdict under Sections 394 and 398 of the Indian Penal Code. The judgment also included Mohammed Yakub, a co-accused who received a five-year sentence under Section 394 for his role in the incident.

The case dates back to a robbery attempt at an office in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area. The prosecution proved that Akash and Joseph, equipped with a knife and a pistol, entered the premises masked, while Yakub kept watch outside. The attempted heist demonstrated their disregard for the law and their criminal intentions, the court noted, justifying the severe penalties imposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)