Cambodia Strengthens TVET System Through ASEAN, China, and ILO Partnerships

In a significant push to modernize its technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector, Cambodia celebrated its 8th National TVET Day under the broader theme of the ASEAN Year of Skills (AYOS) 2025, aligning national ambitions with regional goals for a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready workforce.

The event, held in Phnom Penh from June 15 to 16, brought together senior representatives from the Cambodian government, employer associations, technical training institutions, international partners, and the International Labour Organization (ILO). With a fast-changing global labour market, the country aims to equip its youth and workforce with advanced digital, green, and industry-relevant skills critical for economic growth, competitiveness, and social equity.

International Collaboration at the Heart of Cambodia’s TVET Reform

A central feature of the event was the ILO-led expert panel themed “Modernizing TVET and Skills Development for a Future-Ready Workforce.” The session featured insights from international experts and highlighted global best practices, with case studies from China and Malaysia demonstrating how TVET systems can respond to fast-evolving labour demands and technological disruptions.

As part of its strategic shift, Cambodia signed three new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Cambodian and Chinese TVET institutions. These MoUs, signed under the framework of the ILO–China South-South Cooperation Project, are set to enhance institutional capacity, curriculum modernization, and bilateral training collaborations. They aim to facilitate trainer exchange, joint programme development, and the integration of emerging technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs), digital automation, and green technologies into the Cambodian skills ecosystem.

Regional Models: Lessons from Malaysia and China

Malaysia’s Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) and China's TVET institutions presented practical examples of successful public-private partnerships, institutional twinning models, and innovations in vocational pedagogy. Malaysia’s model of industry-driven curriculum alignment and workplace-based learning served as a roadmap for regional harmonization under AYOS 2025.

Dr. Rony Ambrose Gobilee, Chief Strategy Officer at HRD Corp, representing Malaysia’s Ministry of Human Resources, emphasized:

“We congratulate Cambodia on its 8th National TVET Day and commend the ILO-China project’s role in fostering meaningful partnerships. As we work together in ASEAN Year of Skills 2025, we aim to strengthen youth empowerment, close skills gaps, and bolster regional workforce resilience.”

Building Skills for the ASEAN Year of Skills 2025

Launched as a flagship initiative under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship, AYOS 2025 is a year-long effort to elevate workforce capabilities, increase labour mobility, and enable young people across Southeast Asia to thrive in future job markets. It is spearheaded by Malaysia’s Ministry of Human Resources through HRD Corp, in close collaboration with the ILO.

The AYOS 2025 initiative supports regional governments in updating training systems, enhancing digital and green skills, and promoting regional standards for workforce development. For Cambodia, participation in AYOS 2025 aligns with its national strategies for education, industrial development, and digital economy expansion.

Multilateral Support and South-South Cooperation

The event was also supported by several multilateral development initiatives, including Decent Employment for Youth Phase III, funded by the Swiss Development Corporation, and the ILO-China Skills Programme, which facilitates capacity building through South-South and Triangular Cooperation. These programs have been instrumental in enabling cross-border collaboration, institutional linkages, and technical support for TVET reform in Cambodia.

Xiaoyan Qian, Director of the ILO Decent Work Technical Support Team for East and Southeast Asia and the Pacific, and Country Office for Thailand, Cambodia, and Lao PDR, noted:

“It is critical that Cambodia’s TVET system remains aligned with emerging technologies. Through the support of the Chinese government and ILO-China partnerships, we have fostered collaborative platforms for mutual learning and practical skill development in high-impact areas like electric vehicles and renewable energy.”

Shaping a Workforce for the Future

The Cambodian government continues to prioritize human capital development as a cornerstone of its long-term growth strategy. The latest MoUs not only reaffirm the importance of international partnerships but also demonstrate Cambodia’s commitment to enhancing its education-to-employment pathways.

The event served as a national call to action for stakeholders to accelerate reforms in curriculum relevance, equitable access to training, and alignment with real-world industry needs. It emphasized the role of inclusive education in promoting gender equity, social mobility, and resilience in a transforming global economy.

Looking forward, Cambodia’s proactive engagement in regional initiatives like AYOS 2025 and its embrace of multilateral cooperation set a promising path for achieving a digitally skilled, green-conscious, and economically empowered workforce.