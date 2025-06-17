Sibal Criticizes Government's Judicial Agenda

Amidst heated political strategies, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal accused the government of using impeachment motions to control the appointment of judges, moving away from the current Collegium system. Sibal, also a senior advocate, alleged this is a step towards establishing the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC).

Sibal highlighted discrepancies in the handling of cases between Justice Yashwant Varma and Justice Shekhar Yadav. While Varma faces allegations of corruption, Sibal pointed out a perceived bias as Justice Yadav, who made controversial remarks, remains unaffected despite significant opposition notice in the Rajya Sabha.

Slamming the government's position, Sibal expressed shock over actions against Justice Varma, whom he praised for his judicial integrity. He criticized the political maneuvering, claiming the government's actions threaten judicial independence by eroding traditional appointing powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)