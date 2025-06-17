Left Menu

Robert Vadra Skips ED Deposition: Political 'Witch Hunt' or Legitimate Investigation?

Businessman Robert Vadra, married to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, missed another deposition scheduled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to money laundering charges connected to UK-based consultant Sanjay Bhandari. Despite health issues and travel plans, Vadra insists he is not avoiding the investigation and will comply upon his return to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:45 IST
Robert Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Businessman Robert Vadra, the spouse of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has once again not attended a scheduled deposition with the Enforcement Directorate, sources revealed on Tuesday. This marks the second time Vadra has deferred the session as part of a money laundering case linked to UK consultant Sanjay Bhandari.

Vadra's absence on June 10 was attributed to flu-like symptoms, supported by his lawyer who affirmed his willingness to comply with the ED before embarking on planned travels to the UAE and UK. Vadra maintains that these summonses are politically motivated and that he has no concealed assets in London.

The ED aims to prosecute Vadra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act while continuing investigations into other financial irregularities tied to land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan's Bikaner. Meanwhile, efforts to extradite Bhandari from the UK stalled after a court ruling in his favor earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

