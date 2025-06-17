Left Menu

Daring SUV Heist Near Qutub Institutional Area: Three Arrested

Three men were arrested after allegedly stealing an SUV at gunpoint in southwest Delhi's Qutub Institutional Area. The driver was assaulted during the incident. Police tracked down the suspects, who were involved in previous criminal activities, using CCTV footage. Stolen items and a weapon were recovered.

Daring SUV Heist Near Qutub Institutional Area: Three Arrested
In a brazen act, three individuals allegedly stole an SUV by threatening the vehicle's driver with a gun near the Qutub Institutional Area in southwest Delhi, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The carjacking took place at around 5 a.m. on Sunday when the suspects forced the driver, Sagar, into the back seat on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg. The suspects allegedly held him inside the moving vehicle for nearly an hour, during which he was robbed of his mobile phone and cash.

The victim was eventually ejected from the SUV on Asola Road, after which the accused fled. The vehicle was swiftly recovered, and three suspects, identified as Yogesh alias Commando, Ashok Kumar, and Banty, were apprehended following extensive investigation aided by CCTV analysis. Police noted their involvement in multiple prior criminal activities, including robbery and burglary.

