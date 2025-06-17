Left Menu

Political Shadows: Money Laundering and Allegations in Karnataka

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress leader D K Suresh for questioning in an alleged cheating case tied to a money laundering probe. This comes after the arrest of Aishwarya Gowda, accused of cheating people by promising high returns. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed the action as 'political vendetta.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 16:07 IST
Political Shadows: Money Laundering and Allegations in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Congress leader D K Suresh, the younger brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, for questioning in connection with an alleged cheating case linked to a money laundering investigation. Official sources confirmed this development on Tuesday.

The agency's action follows the arrest of 33-year-old Aishwarya Gowda in April, who is accused of cheating individuals by falsely promising high returns against gold, cash, and bank deposits. Gowda allegedly used Suresh's name, claiming to be his sister, to gain trust. Suresh has since lodged a complaint with Bengaluru Police claiming misuse of his name.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has criticized the ED's actions, denouncing them as politics of vengeance, a sentiment he expressed publicly. While defending MLA Vinay Kulkarni, he questioned the lack of similar probes against properties of BJP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025