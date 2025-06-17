Political Shadows: Money Laundering and Allegations in Karnataka
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress leader D K Suresh for questioning in an alleged cheating case tied to a money laundering probe. This comes after the arrest of Aishwarya Gowda, accused of cheating people by promising high returns. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed the action as 'political vendetta.'
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Congress leader D K Suresh, the younger brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, for questioning in connection with an alleged cheating case linked to a money laundering investigation. Official sources confirmed this development on Tuesday.
The agency's action follows the arrest of 33-year-old Aishwarya Gowda in April, who is accused of cheating individuals by falsely promising high returns against gold, cash, and bank deposits. Gowda allegedly used Suresh's name, claiming to be his sister, to gain trust. Suresh has since lodged a complaint with Bengaluru Police claiming misuse of his name.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has criticized the ED's actions, denouncing them as politics of vengeance, a sentiment he expressed publicly. While defending MLA Vinay Kulkarni, he questioned the lack of similar probes against properties of BJP leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
