NH-66 Slope Collapse in Kerala Spurs Action; Megha Infra Debarred, Probe Ordered

A serious incident involving the collapse of slope protection works was reported on 16 June 2025 at Cherkkala in the Kasaragod district of Kerala, along the Chengala–Neeleshwaram Section of National Highway-66 (NH-66). The failure, attributed to design flaws, inadequate slope stabilization, and poor drainage, has prompted the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to initiate stringent corrective measures, including contractor debarment, financial penalties, and the formation of a technical expert committee to investigate and propose long-term solutions.

Details of the Incident: A Multi-Factor Structural Failure

The collapsed section, located in a region prone to heavy monsoonal rainfall and complex terrain, suffered from what officials described as "multiple engineering oversights". According to preliminary reports, the slope protection system was improperly designed, and no effective drainage mechanisms were in place to divert rainwater or reduce hydrostatic pressure — resulting in a localized landslip and structural failure of the highway slope.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported; however, traffic disruptions and concerns about road user safety have sparked widespread alarm among locals and authorities.

Accountability and Debarment: Firm Punished for Negligence

The concessionaire responsible for the project, M/s Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd., has come under severe scrutiny. The company, which was awarded the project under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), had obligations to construct and maintain the road segment for 15 years. In light of the incident, the NHAI has:

Debarred M/s Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd. and its promoter from participating in any future national highway bids

Issued a Show Cause Notice recommending a one-year debarment

Proposed a monetary penalty of up to ₹9 crore for breach of contractual obligations

Mandated the reconstruction of the collapsed slope protection works at the concessionaire’s own expense

The NHAI emphasized that such failures would not be tolerated and that strong precedents would be set to ensure contractor accountability.

Expert Committee Formed for Technical Review and Remedial Measures

To ensure a scientific and independent investigation, an expert committee has been constituted with representation from India’s leading civil engineering and geotechnical research institutions:

A senior scientist from the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI)

A retired professor from IIT Palakkad, specializing in structural and geotechnical engineering

Experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI)

The panel will conduct a site visit, assess the design integrity, construction practices, and soil stability of the affected and adjoining sections. They are also tasked with recommending detailed remedial and preventive measures, including:

Improved drainage and water runoff control systems

Reinforcement of slopes using geo-synthetic liners, retaining walls, or soil nailing

Updated design standards for future projects in hilly and monsoon-affected regions

Background: NH-66 and HAM Project Dynamics

The Chengala–Neeleshwaram section is a part of NH-66, a major national artery running along India’s western coast, connecting key urban centers and industrial zones. The current development falls under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), a public-private partnership model wherein the government pays 40% of the project cost upfront, while the concessionaire invests the remaining 60% and maintains the highway over a 15-year concession period.

This model is designed to reduce fiscal pressure on the exchequer while ensuring long-term asset quality — a goal now being challenged by the engineering failure in Kasaragod.

NHAI’s Assurance: Safety First, Lessons Learned

In its official statement, NHAI reaffirmed its commitment to infrastructure safety and quality. The agency has initiated a review of slope design practices across similar HAM and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects in Kerala and other monsoon-affected states.

Officials have assured the public that traffic rerouting and temporary safety measures are already in place at the site, and reconstruction work will begin promptly once expert recommendations are finalized.

“All essential steps are being taken to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. Accountability will be enforced, and safety will remain our top priority,” said a senior NHAI spokesperson.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening National Infrastructure Standards

The slope collapse in Kasaragod has once again highlighted the critical need for robust engineering standards, climate-adapted infrastructure, and third-party audits for high-risk projects. The government’s swift response reflects its resolve to uphold quality, safety, and public trust in India’s expanding highway network.

As the expert committee gears up for its on-site evaluation, stakeholders across the infrastructure and transport ecosystem will be closely watching the outcomes — not just for immediate fixes, but for systemic improvements across India’s ambitious Bharatmala and infrastructure modernization missions.