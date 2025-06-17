Madhya Pradesh Government Approves Progressive Promotion Rules for 2025

In a significant move, the Madhya Pradesh government has approved the MP Public Service Promotion Rules-2025. This development aims to protect the interests of reserved categories and will facilitate the creation of two lakh new posts. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired the pivotal cabinet meeting where this approval was granted.

The newly approved rules ensure that Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes are properly represented, offering a 20 percent reservation for Scheduled Tribes and 16 percent for Scheduled Castes. Promotions will be based on merit, and posts will be filled as soon as they become available, enhancing efficiency and representation.

Crucially, the system of rotation has been abolished, which will enable more promotion opportunities. The promotion committee now holds the authority to determine the suitability of candidates, creating a transparent and fair promotion landscape for government employees while improving overall public service efficiency.

