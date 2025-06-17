Sweep of Islam Nagar: Clearing Encroachments for Public Good

On Tuesday, officials in Bahjoi town undertook an anti-encroachment operation at Islam Nagar crossing, demolishing illegal structures such as a temple and ten shops found along the Agra-Moradabad National Highway.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vinay Kumar Mishra stated that the initiative was executed under state government orders to clear unauthorized constructions from government land and utilize it for public benefits.

Notably, a small temple, after two years of discussions with residents, was dismantled and its idols moved respectfully to another site. The reclaimed land is now set for public use as per government plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)